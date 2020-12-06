To check the diabetes scourge, it is important that relevant government agencies should embark on public enlightenment programmes to sensitise the people about the disease, the preventive measures and how to access treatment. We call on the federal and state governments to show much commitment to the control and management of the disease.

Besides, the treatment of diabetes should no longer be restricted to secondary and tertiary health institutions alone. The primary health centres, across the country, must be adequately equipped in such a way that they can assist in the management of the disease. In addition, more experts should be trained to man- age the disease.