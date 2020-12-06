Health experts have decried the rising cases of diabetes in Nigeria. The experts, who spoke at this year’s World Diabetes Day, lamented that many Nigerians are suffering from the disease. According to available statistics, out of about 2.7 million Nigerians living with the disease, no fewer than 63,958 people died in 2019. Experts also predict that between 2019 and 2045, about 6.5 million Nigerians may live with the condition. This translates to 143 per cent increase in the prevalence of the dis- ease.
Globally, the number of people suffering from diabetes reportedly rose from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. The global prevalence of the disease among adults reportedly rose from 4.7 per cent in 1980 to 8.5 per cent in 2014. The World Health Organisation (WHO) claimed that about 1.6 million people died of diabetes in 2016, making it the seventh leading cause of death that year.
These figures could be conservative considering that many people may not even know that they have the disease. Many others do not know what predisposes people to diabetes. According to medical ex- perts, diabetes is ametabolic disease that causes high blood sugar in the body. It can cause a number of health complications in the nerves, kidneys, eyes and other parts of the body. The symptoms of diabetes include increased hunger, increased thirst, frequent urination, blurry vision, extreme fatigue, and unhealed sores. The disease can cause complications that might lead to limb amputation.
Men that have diabetes may also experience decreased sex drive, erectile dysfunction and poor muscle strength, among other symptoms.
Women with diabetes might also experience urinary tract infection, yeast infection, and a dry, itchy skin.
There are generally two types of diabetes, Type 1 and Type 2. In Type 1 diabetes, the immune system attacks and destroys the cells in the pancreas that produces insulin mistakenly. In this case, damage to the pancreas is permanent and the patient needs to take insulin almost every day to live. It is common with children and what causes it is not clear. Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body fails to use insulin efficiently which eventually leads to high blood sugar. This can be caused, among others, by lack of exercise, genetic factor, and overweight.
There are different reasons people suffer from diabetes. The lifestyle of an individual is a major factor. Most times, some people do not make effort to do exercise.
Sedentary lifestyle can lead to the disease. Genetic factors can equally cause the disease. Besides, most of our staple foods are rich in carbohydrate, which can predispose some people to the disease. Excessive consumption of alcohol can also predispose one to the condition.
Therefore, it is imperative that people should form the habit of going for periodic medical check-up and seek medical attention if they feel unwell. When it is detected early, diabetes could be well managed through diet and lifestyle modification.
Moreover, the importance of diet and healthy weight in controlling diabetes cannot be over-emphasised. Consuming too many carbohydrate foods can be detrimental. People with diabetes are enjoined to eat balanced diet and avoid highly processed foods. They should eat more of plant-based foods, especially high fibre foods.
To check the diabetes scourge, it is important that relevant government agencies should embark on public enlightenment programmes to sensitise the people about the disease, the preventive measures and how to access treatment. We call on the federal and state governments to show much commitment to the control and management of the disease.
Besides, the treatment of diabetes should no longer be restricted to secondary and tertiary health institutions alone. The primary health centres, across the country, must be adequately equipped in such a way that they can assist in the management of the disease. In addition, more experts should be trained to man- age the disease.
Leave a Reply