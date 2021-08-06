By Kayode Ojewale

I was at a worship centre when an officiating minister, while on the pulpit, removed his eye glasses and inserted the tiny end of one of the frames of the glasses into his right ear to ease itching. I looked with shock closely as he wiped that dirt-carrying side of the frame on his cloth. While he was massaging his right ear with the frame, he continued ministration and after few seconds he placed the glasses back in the right position on his face.

Some people fold Nigeria’s legal tender, the Naira note (especially the ones made of fibre which are water-resistant) and carve out a shape that would be tiny enough to make way into the ear for dirtremoval.Digging out earwax with Naira note! Others use keys, pens, pencils, match sticks, bigger end of broom sticks and other inner ear-size objects to remove ear wax or to scratch their itching ear. In fact, I have seen people use the iron end of earpiece (mobile phone hands-free) meant to be inserted into the phone to scratch their itching inner ear. The most common and readily available method most people deploy is the use of the finger(smallest finger or forefinger) to eject ear dirt or for scratching. They, after removing the finger from the ear, smell the dirt before robbing it on their cloth or any surface near them. What an unhygienic lifestyle!

Only a very few others use cotton buds or swabs for cleaning ears, which lately are no longer healthy for use because of the substandard way they are produced as the wool part could get stuck when inserted. Some cotton buds are mere toothpicks having the two ends covered with cotton wool. Other cotton budsare usually made with rubber or plastic material having the ends well stuck to the wool used for covering. However, Otolaryngologists (doctors who specialize in the treatment of diseases and disorders of the ears, nose and throat) have advised strongly that earwax should not be forced out of the ear by inserting an object. They say, earwax moves out of the ear entirely on its own as the exit is usually aided by regular movement of the jaw during chewing. Once it moves away from the ear canal, one can wipe it away with a soft cloth gently.

Research revealed that, what is generally regarded as earwax isn’t really wax; rather it is a secretion mixture that is water-soluble consisting of hair and dead skin. This water-soluble mixture of secretion provides the ear with protective function. It is therefore not expected to be regularly removed except if altered. However, if one is feeling that too much wax has built up in one’s ear canal, the use of mineral oil, baby oil, glycerin, or hydrogen peroxide for softening is highly recommended by Ear, Nose and Throat(ENT) specialists. Two to three drops of any of the liquids mentioned are placed into the ear and the ear is tilted to one side after about two minutes. Then, as the earwax drains out, a washcloth is used to clean the external part of the ear only, not inserting the cloth.If this remedy, being one of the safest ways for removing earwax, does not work for you, booking an appointment with an otolaryngologist wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Any intruding object or foreign body inserted into the ear to clean it other than the recommended method by ENT experts is not ear-friendly and may come with harmful and damaging consequence. When some sharp objects or adulterated cotton buds are inserted into the ear, it can cause a perforation in the eardrum causing earache, ear drainage and discharge or even hearing loss depending on the damage level. Sometimes, a damaged eardrum may even result in infections and ringingin the ear(tinnitus).In all, the best way to treat or take care of the ear is to see an otolaryngologist.

The ear is not the only victim that suffers ill-treatment from the owner; the nose also receives same too. We all are guilty of picking dirt from our nostrils with our naked finger-carrying nails. Some pick their nose in attempt to clean it up until it begins to bleed before they withdraw. In fact, some people unconsciously do this in public places without shame. They bring out dry mucus and dirt from their nostrils with their dirty fingers and still place it close to their eyes to see the shape and size before they rob and discard. Disgusting!

If one must pick nostrils in a public place, then the use of a handkerchief is ideal without having to showcase what was removed. Just like blowing out phlegm from the nose, when dry dirt is removed, the handkerchief must be wrapped properly to prevent another eye from seeing it.

I have seen someone who sneezed into a rag and still went further to clean the nose by inserting this rag to clean his nostrils. What an unhealthy habit! Such person can contract various kinds of diseases through inhalation at that point.

Picking the nose with clean bare hands when alone might not really be bad though, but never in a public place. Ideally, using a handkerchief should be made a habit so one does not get caught doing the naughty thing publicly. We must shun the improper habit of removing dirt from our eyes, mouth, ears and nose with bare hands or any other objects if we want to live well and long.

Of all the openings around our facial head region, a close observation reveals that, we are only careful and watchful of what comes into or in contact with our eyes and mouths; for our ears and nostrils, we care less and watch less! This ought not to be so because when the ear and nose are in aches, the eyes and mouth won’t be at rest too.

We would be doing our body openings around the facial head region a great deal of good if we care for and watch what comes into them.

Ojewale is of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA

