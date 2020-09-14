Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of next Saturday’s election, the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last night squared up in debate to unfold their programmes to people of Edo State.

The debate organised by Channels Television centred on what the candidates would do if elected or re-elected and covered, security, health, agriculture, education, employment, amongst others.

Governor Obaseki explained that in the last four years, his administration has employed 157,000 persons and has done well in all sectors.

But Pastor Ize-Iyamu disagreed, saying the figure of employment bandied by Obaseki were bogus, adding that schools and hospitals in the state were without teachers and doctors.

The debate was quite interesting because while Governor Obaseki drew strength from his achievements in the last four years of his stewardship and harped on how he intends to consolidate on that, his major opponent, Pastor Ize-Iyamu capitalised on the weaknesses of his (Obaseki’s) government and how he would rectify that when elected.

Amid cheers from their supporters even against the rule, both candidates struggled to explain the role the former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole played in their political careers.

Governor Obaseki was compelled to explain for the umpteenth time his certificate saga even as Pastor Ize-Iyamu battled to clarify issues surrounding his alleged involvement in cult activities while at the University of Benin.