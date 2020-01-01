Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly braced for a battle to sign Leicester full back Ben Chilwell.
The 23-year-old had been in impressive form this season and has become an integral player in Brendan Rodgers’ high-flying Leicester side.
The England defender has long been linked with Premier League champions City but the i claim Chelsea are also in the race for his signature.
Leicester have no intention of selling Chilwell in January but will face a battle to prevent his departure in the summer.
