If you are a fan of Chelsea Football Club, then there is good news for you. Chelsea Nigeria Supporters Club has concluded arrangements to give fans a swell time during a live match viewing at O’Jez Entertainment Poolside, National Stadium, Onikan, Lagos.

Scheduled for August 18 at 4:30pm, the match will see Chelsea FC trade tackles with Leicester FC. Speaking, Henry Ifeanyuchukwu Okpara, president, Chelsea Nigeria Supporters Club, said: “We would be honouring some people who have supported us not only towards the Bluefest event but also those who have been instrumental to the success of the group. In view of that, Chief Joseph Odobeatu will be decorated as the first patron of the supporters’ club. This is in recognition of his support to the organisation and also his love for Chelsea FC.

Okpara further stated that Chelsea Nigeria Supporters Club would initiate reward-driven programmes for loyal fans, and also embark on community youth development, charity events and corporate social responsibility programmes. “Chelsea FC fans that want to participate should go online and register free of charge on the club’s portal,” he stated.