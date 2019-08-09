Paul Erewuba

Chelsea Nigeria Supporters Club, the official supporters’ club of Chelsea FC in Nigeria is set to give Chelsea fans a swell time when it hosts a live match viewing and get-together for fans of Chelsea at the Poolside, O’Jez Entertainment, National Stadium, Lagos, when Chelsea FC trades tackles with Leicester FC on August 18 at 4:30pm.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze described the event as epoch making:

“The event is tagged Bluefest’ 19. It will mark the formal meet-up of members of Chelsea Nigeria Supporters’ group and all Chelsea fans and we would be viewing the season’s first home match against Leicester City at the Pool Side of O’Jez Entertainment, at the National Stadium.

“ This is in celebration of the success of Chelsea FC last season and ushering us into a more exciting and promising 2019/20 Season. We shall also be hosting a charity event by visiting Little Saints Orphanage as part to our Corporate Service Responsibility (CSR) on that day.”

Henry Ifeanyichukwu Okpara, President, Chelsea Nigeria Supporters Club said: “We would be honouring some people who have supported us not only towards the Bluefest event, but those who have been instrumental to the success of the group.