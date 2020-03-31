Chelsea is among a host of European heavyweights queuing up to sign Lille striker, Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

The Blues were searching for attacking reinforcements to shoulder the goalscoring burden alongside Tammy Abraham and were interested in signing the Nigerian frontman this summer.

However, numerous other high-profile rivals including, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham were also said to be monitoring the 21-year-old.

French publication, Le Quotidien du Foot claimed Osimhen is attracting interest from Real Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia, Napoli, Roma, Lazio and AC Milan, as well as the English quintet.

Sky Sports reported that two Premier League clubs and a La Liga outfit had all tabled bids for the attacker, who is valued between £70m and £90m by Lille.

The Ligue 1 side bought Osimhen from Charleroi last summer for just £10m plus a further £2.5m in add-ons.

And its investment had been richly rewarded with 18 goals and six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.