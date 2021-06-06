Champions League winners Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi.

The Serie A champions are believed to be looking to sell around £80m worth of first-team players this summer in order to balance their books, a major factor for Antonio Conte’s departure last month.

Inter value the Moroccan defender at around £70m and according to Daily Mail, Chelsea have become the latest club, along with London rivals Arsenal and Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain, to register their interest.

Newly-appointed manager Simone Inzaghi is keen to Hakimi to stay with the Italian giants next season, but the club may reluctantly accept any big-money offer if one were to be made this summer.

Hakimi had an impressive debut campaign for Inter as was a key cog in Conte’s machine that helped the Nerazzurri win their first top-flight title in nine years.

The 22-year-old, who joined from Real Madrid last summer for around £40m, made 37 appearances in Serie A, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists from right wing-back.