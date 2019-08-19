Chelsea’s match at home to Leicester City was subject to a referee farce which led to the last-minute change of the official for the Premier League clash.

Oliver Langford was been handed the responsibility of taking charge of City’s match at Stamford Bridge following a bizarre sequence of events for fellow referee Graham Scott.

Scott was on VAR duty last night at Etihad Stadium as Manchester City drew 2-2 with Tottenham in a controversial game.

He was the one who alerted Michael Oliver to what was deemed to be a handball from Aymeric Laporte which denied Gabriel Jesus’ late strike.

Fast-forward a day and Scott’s weekend has not got much better after a crash on the M40 which led to the referee getting to Stamford Bridge late and arriving just ten minutes before kick-off.

UEFA rules state that match officials must be in the city in which they are officiating 24 hours before kick-off but the Premier League don’t use those rules. Such a situation would have been avoided if the Premier League followed UEFA’s rules.