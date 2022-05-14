By Paul Erewuba

In a repeat of this season’s League Cup final, Chelsea and Liverpool will go head-to-head once again at Wembley Stadium this afternoon – this time in the 141st FA Cup final.

Liverpool won February’s League Cup on penalties and the Reds will be looking to add the second trophy of a possible quadruple.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool side is second in the Premier League table and also through to the final of the Uefa Champions League.

Since his appointment in 2015, he has led the Anfield club to five trophies. Should captain Jordan Henderson lift the cup today, it would see the German boss “complete the set” – the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

“I absolutely love this competition,” Klopp reportedly wrote in his programme notes. “I recognise its importance in our club’s own history and how much it means to our supporters.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

For Chelsea head coach, Thomas Tuchel, he is also looking for a first FA Cup title.

In his first year at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea won the Champions League, Uefa Super Club and Fifa Club World Cup, but lost the FA Cup final 1-0 to Leicester City.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“This is a huge match in every sense,” Tuchel reportedly wrote. “These days, if you play in the final against either Liverpool or Manchester City, it cannot be bigger.”

Indeed, securing a first-ever FA Cup would be “the perfect way” for Klopp to celebrate his recent contract extension, while Chelsea’s “Wembley curse” is yet to be lifted – the Blues have lost their last five domestic finals at the national stadium.

Liverpool has been dealt a big blow with midfielder Fabinho ruled out with a hamstring injury. And pundits believe this could be a Chelsea advantage.