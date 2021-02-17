Kylian Mbappé could be heading to the Premier League – eventually.

Spanish outlet Sport reported on February 15 at 8am that the Frenchman will remain at PSG beyond the end of this season, despite interest from England and La Liga.

They claim, however, that he is open to a move when his contract expires in the summer of 2022.

Mbappé is friendly with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, and on February 8 the Sun reported that the striker would cost the Spanish giants £130m.

Sport’s report says that Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in the 22-year-old, who has scored 87 goals in 108 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions.

They say: “It is true that Mbappé is in favor of a change of scene in 2022 and is determined to leave the French League to face new challenges, whether in the Premier League, La Liga or any of the other major competitions.

“It is also undeniable that his parents and his lawyer Delphine Verheyden have attended to various agents and club representatives who have knocked on Mbappé’s doors to inquire about his future wishes.”

