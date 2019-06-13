Manchester United have been drawn to battle Chelsea at Old Trafford, in their first match of the 2019/2020 season, after the English Premier League (EPL) unveiled the fixtures.
United finished sixth last season, while Chelsea ended up in third place.
Other fixtures will see Liverpool host new comers Norwich, Aston Villa travel to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United welcome Arsenal.
The new EPL season kicks off August 8, 2019.
All the opening day fixtures:
Liverpool vs Norwich
Tottenham vs Aston Villa
West Ham vs Manchester City
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Newcastle vs Arsenal
Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
Burnley vs Southampton
Leicester City vs Wolves
Watford vs Brighton
Crystal Palace vs Everton
