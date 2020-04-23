Chelsea are reportedly preparing a summer move for Victor Osimhen.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form for his French club during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring 18 times and registering six assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

A host of clubs, including Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal, are believed to be keeping a close eye on the attacker ahead of potential offers this summer.

However, according to Le 10 Sport, Chelsea are also very much in the race for the Nigeria international as they line up a bid ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Osimhen, who has a contract with his Ligue 1 side until the summer of 2024, has netted 13 times in France’s top flight during the 2019-20 campaign.

The Blues have done transfer business with Lille in the past, signing Belgium superstar, Eden Hazard, in the summer of 2012, and both clubs still maintain a good relationship.

Lille have repeatedly stated that they want Osimhen to remain at the club for, at least, one more season but interested clubs might overcome that hurdle if they make a bid in excess of 80 million euros (N34 billion), more than the fee they received from Arsenal for Nicolas Pepe.

In practice, Osimhen’s transfer fee is expected to go down because clubs have lost income due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chelsea have also allegedly joined the race for Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.