Chelsea and PSG have been scrapping for the services of Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi.

Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi is growing disillusioned with the idea of a move to Paris Saint-Germain after being frustrated by their efforts to bring him to the Parc des Princes, with Chelsea now the clear frontrunners for his signature, according to reports. The 22-year-old is widely expected to leave Inter ahead of next season as the newly-crowned Serie A champions look to balance their books by selling a number of first-team players.