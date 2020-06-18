Werner, 24, would remain at Leipzig until the end of the Bundesliga season and his transfer to the English side was subject to passing a medical.

“I’m delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new teammates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us,” Werner said in a statement.(Reuters/NAN)