Premier League clubside Chelsea, owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, have made a 24-word statement on Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it was without mentioning Russia at all.

“The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating,” the London club said on Sunday.

“Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.”

Abramovich had said on Saturday he was giving “the stewardship and care of Chelsea” to trustees of the club’s charitable foundation, even though media reports have suggested he would remain as owner.

Abramovich is one of Russia’s richest people and is considered to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

British media reports however said it was “not known yet” if he would be sanctioned as part of the UK government’s measures against Russia.(dpa/NAN)