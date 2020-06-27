Victor Moses is among four Nigeria-eligible players retained by Chelsea for the 2020-2021 season, informs the official website of the English Premier League.

The right wing-back will enter the final 12 months of his contract with The Blues on July 1, and is expected to see out the remainder of the season at Inter Milan, before a decision on his long term future will be made.

Twenty other Nigeria-eligible players were also retained by Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Southampton for the new season.

Attacking midfielder cum winger, Faustino Anjorin, striker Ike Ugbo and midfielder Tariq Uwakwe are the other younger Nigerian players retained by Chelsea, while Ola Aina’s younger brother, Jordan, will move onto pastures new following his release by the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Dillon Hoogewerf and Ayodeji Sotona, touted as the fastest player at Manchester United were among the 202 players retained by the club. Allnigeriasoccer.com understands that 16-year-old striker, Shola Shoretire, is expected to be among the new scholars at Old Trafford, while central defender, Junior Nkwonta, has been released.