Victor Moses is likely to be one of the players Chelsea plans to get rid of, as he no longer looks needed at Cobham at all, and having been sent on loan a few times in recent years.

Moses rather failed upwards too, not having a great time at Fenerbahce, but then being summoned by his old boss, Antonio Conte, in January, to joining a very serious Serie A title charge – now that’s a decent upgrade.

If we do want to sell and Inter want to buy, a deal will surely be reached without too many problems. Sempre Inter hint that there will be two reasons to discount his price – firstly, that the wing back is not part of Frank Lampard’s plans, and, secondly, that his contract expires next summer, so this will be our last chance to sell him.

The deal looks all lined up – we just need the transfer window to re-open now!