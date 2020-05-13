English Premier League club, Chelsea has reportedly firmed up its interest in signing Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen.

According to Le 10 Sport, the leadership of Lille had received an offer from Chelsea for Osimhen, but the €85 million transfer fee being bandied in the media was erroneous and largely overestimated.

Allnigeriasoccer.com had exclusively reported that the French Ligue 1 club did not receive any offer worth €85 million from a mysterious club, with Osimhen insisting that he was in the dark over the bid and surprised to see that the rumour went viral on social media.

Osimhen showed off his goalscoring quality, when Lille faced off with Chelsea on match-day two in this season’s Champions League, scoring through a powerful header in the first half.

All signs pointed towards the 2015 U17 World Cup Golden Boot winner moving to the Premier League or La Liga if he quits Lille in the upcoming transfer window.

The 21-year-old had been linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla in Spain, while Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal had been mentioned as possible destinations in England.