Sky Sports has confirmed that Chelsea are looking to offload one of their longest-serving players, Victor Moses, in the summer transfer window.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner is one of the Blues’ first team stars tipped for the exit door, the others being Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Michy Batshuayi.

Ahead of next season, Chelsea have bolstered their squad with the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech from RB Leipzig and Ajax Amsterdam, respectively, and they have to cash in on the aforementioned players before they can buy.

August 24 will make it eight years since Moses joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic and he has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Apart from his debut season and during Antonio Conte’s two-year spell in charge of Chelsea, the Nigerian has found playing opportunities hard to come by, leading to loan moves to Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham, Fenerbahce and, most recently, Inter Milan.