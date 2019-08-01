Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has said organic chemistry has been the driving force for drug and other pharmaceutical discovery.

According to Mojisola, while speaking at the 12th Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria (ICCON) programme development event in Abuja, chemistry has been an integral part of pharmacy, and its importance has not diminished, especially as it relates to pharmaceutical discovery and development.

ICCON Registrar, Jwalshik Wilford, said, in his remarks, that the institute would build a research development centre in Abuja, to change the narrative in the development of chemical research in Nigeria and also reduce amount of capital spent on transformation to require these services outside the shores.

Wilford said the institute was developing a regulatory framework that would aid the smooth operation of the institute.

“The institute will soon gazette its first set of regulations. The primary aim of the amendment is to provide more regulatory powers to the institute and to create more benefits for the Nigerian Chemists,” he said.

Meanwhile, ICCON former President, Abdullahi Auduzuru, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to assent the bill, as it will help the institution in regulating its members and also improve its level of productivity.