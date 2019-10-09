US-based researcher John B. Goodenough, born in 1922 in Jena, Germany, became the oldest Nobel laureate ever awarded a Nobel Prize in any category, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Wednesday.

Goodenough is a few months older than 2018 Physics Prize laureate Arthur Ashkin, said Goran K Hansson, permanent secretary of the Academy.

Goodenough turned 97 in July.

He shared the 2019 chemistry prize with Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino.

Hansson said the Academy had not reached Goodenough prior to the announcement, and did not know if he would come for the December 10 award ceremony in Stockholm. (NAN)