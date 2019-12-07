Pop Christian song, I will follow You by Cherry Faith is set for launch. The release is scheduled for December 12, 2019 which is the fullness of time. The song features Jesus in pop music and the release is coming on the heels of that of popular American rapper, Kanye West, also for Jesus.

I will follow you is pulsating and powerful with edifying lyrics and good vocals. It’s been a long time since the Nigerian music industry had sounds like this.

Produced by Kanny and mixed and mastered at Heavy Metal Studios Lagos, I will follow You promises to ignite and redefine the music space. Cherry Faith is an enlightened modern pop artist who had recorded songs in USA and played in top clubs in the past. He was also formerly a Radio presenter who had anchored a musical programme known as Bagauda Lake Safari for the then Kano State Broadcasting Service( KSBS). He is now also an ordained Minister of Christ, Chartered Stockbroker and media personality. The release of the song on December 12, 2019 will set the tone for the Christmas.