By Moses Akaigwe

One of the highpoints of the recently concluded 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair was an awards ceremony during which Chery Tiggo8 won the “Quality Product Award” – an icing on the cake for what was considered a successful outing by PAN Nigeria.

The award was presented by Dr. Haliru Musa Soba, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Technology, Kaduna State, at the closing ceremony witnessed by dignitaries from both the public and private sectors of the country.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Speaking to the media at the event, the Managing Director, PAN Nigeria {assemblers of Chery vehicles in Nigeria}, Ms Taiwo Oluleye, congratulated members of the Kaduna Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (KADCCIMA) for their consistency and tenacity in organising the trade fair every year.

She described the fair as a successful event despite the challenges of the operating environment, which was rather reassuring to all exhibitors at the fair.

Commenting on the Tiggo8 award, Ms. Oluleye remarked, “In the last 50 years, PAN has continued to produce durable and quality vehicles with our customers in mind and the award-winning Tiggo8 is an attestation to our commitment to excellence.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Earlier, at the opening ceremony, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otumba Adeniyi Adebayo, had commended PAN Nigeria for the introduction of Tiggo8, with its distinct features and robust style.

He expressed the hope that the model would serve the needs of the targeted segment.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

As PAN’s flagship, the Chery Tiggo8 is a seven-seat SUV produced at PAN’s Kaduna plant. The Tiggo 8 is packed with luxury and safety features adopting the most modern technology.

Chery Motors have gradually been meeting the demands of discerning consumers across international markets with its vehicles’ outstanding technologies and reliable quality.

These strong points are the unique values PAN hopes to extend to Nigeria’s automobile consumers, according to the Managing Director.