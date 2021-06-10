Chairman/Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Rick Kennedy, has identified opportunities in lowering carbon emissions and harnessing Nigeria’s gas resources as key enablers in complementing new approaches to future of hydrocarbons in the Nigerian oil and gas industry post COVID-19.

Kennedy, who was represented by Monday Ovuede, Director, NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, made this known on Tuesday, during the CEO Roundtable at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

He highlighted the impact of the pandemic on the global oil and gas industry, and commended the resilience of industry operators in sustaining critical production and remaining competitive through several initiatives such as adoption of digital innovation and leveraging industry collaboration.

Kennedy noted that the global community has continued to scale up collaboration towards lowering carbon emissions, adding that Chevron supports global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and is actively investing in operations to improve environmental performance while also working with industry to develop new innovative technology and best practices to achieve these objectives.

He emphasised that CNL’s gas strategy is to end routine gas flaring and build a profitable gas business through a portfolio of projects, adding that in Nigeria, CNL, with its joint venture (JV) partners, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has progressively reduced routine gas flaring by over 95 per cent in the past ten years and remained ahead in terms of maximising supply of on-spec gas into the Nigerian domestic market.