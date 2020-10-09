The Chairman and Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Jeff Ewing, has lauded the 12-year old partnership between Chevron and the Global Fund in the fight against infectious diseases – HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria – and building of resilient health systems in Nigeria.

The Global Fund is an international financing and partnership organisation that aims to attract, leverage and invest additional resources to end the epidemics of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria to support attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations on good health and well-being.

Jeff explained that the partnership between Chevron and Global Fund is an example of how Chevron is contributing strategically to the development of Nigeria by helping to improve the health of its people. He affirmed that Chevron has been one of the largest Global Fund corporate partners and its partnership focuses on capacity development initiatives, joint advocacy and communications campaigns, and other local initiatives. “Chevron also encourages its staff to share their skills with the local programs to help improve grant reach and performance,” he added. He stated that Chevron’s $5 million investment from October 2017 has supported the national HIV and TB programmes in Nigeria, contributing significantly to the following national results by 2019: More than 1 million people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy