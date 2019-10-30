Peter Ekpenyong, whose wards, David and Rebecca played in the final matches of the U-16 boys and girls’ categories of the just-concluded Chevron Junior Tennis Masters Championship, has called on corporate bodies within the South South region and the entire country to invest in sports development in the zone.
Ekpenyong noted the abundance of talents in the region, adding that helping them to build their talents would take the youths away from crime and other vices.
David Ekpenyong won the silver medal in the boys’U-16 category after losing to Daniel Adeleye from the South-West in the final, while his older sister, Rebecca, won the girls’version.
Speaking after the competition, which drew tennis lovers from all walks of life to the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Ekpenyong Snr. said: “We have a lot of talents in the South South and it is obvious that the Chevron tennis programme is yielding dividends by bringing up the sporting talents in the zone.
“Giving the youths the avenue to display their talents would help the country discover the athletes in them and also reduce crime in the country.
“Nigeria is blessed with top quality human resources that could win medals for the country if well developed,” he said.
Also speaking at the end of the competition, the Chairman/Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria, Mr. Jeffrey Ewing, promised that his company will continue to invest in the youths of the country through sports.
He said: “Today, we commemorate the longstanding history of investing in developing the capacity of the younger generation in the area of tennis. I would like to use this opportunity to commend our JV partner, the NNPC, for sharing and supporting our vision, which is to help boost the profile of Nigerian tennis sport.
