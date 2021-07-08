Chairman and Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Mr. Rick Kennedy, has identified low carbon emissions, gas development, effective industry policies, collaboration for cost reduction, and digital technology/innovation as strategic imperatives for fortifying the Nigerian oil and gas industry for economic stability and growth.

Rick gave this indication on Wednesday, while speaking at the Industry Leaders Panel discussion during the Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference & Exhibition in Abuja. Also on the panel was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), Senator Bassey Albert Akpan.

The Chevron MD, who noted that the entire industry continues to face strong headwinds ranging from the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, among others, stated that the global community has continued to scale up the collaboration towards lowering carbon emissions.

According to him, “Chevron supports global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and is actively investing in operations to improve environmental performance while also working with industry to develop new innovative technology and best practices to achieve these objectives.” He added that in 2021, the company plans to spend some millions of dollars to advance projects in key focus areas: energy efficiency, flare reductions, venting and fugitive reductions, renewables, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage.

