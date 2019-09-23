The Chairman/Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Jeff Ewing, last week chaired the 2019 edition of the PRSG-Richardson Health, Safety, Security and the Environment (HSSE) Forum at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where he advocated continuous global engagement and action to reduce greenhouse emissions to address climate change issues.

In his keynote address on Global Warming-Real Issues and Our Responsibility, Jeff who was represented by Rick Kennedy, Director, Deepwater and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs), stressed the need for all stakeholders – international agencies, government, business leaders and individuals to look at the concerns holistically to understand how human activities contribute to climate change. According to him, CNL, as a responsible corporate organisation, is committed to improving how reliable and affordable energy is developed and delivered to meet global demand. “In CNL, we proactively consider climate change risks and opportunities in our business decisions and works constructively with government and other stakeholders towards balanced policies to address potential climate change risks, while continuing to produce affordable, reliable and increasingly cleaner energy to support social and economic growth,” he said.