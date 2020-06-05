Adewale Sanyaolu

As Nigeria joins the rest of the globe to mark the World Environment Day (WED) today with the theme: Biodiversity, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has reiterated its commitment to continuously conduct Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) and Environmental Evaluation studies of its operations.

The move, according to CNL, is aimed at ensuring that potential environmental risks are identified and where necessary mitigated in accordance with environmental performance standards and industry best practices.

The company added that it will continue to invest in best available technology for tracking and managing of its ecological footprint in its areas of operation.

The World Environment Day (WED), which takes place annually on June 5, is the biggest event to celebrate and promote environmental awareness and sustainability across the globe.Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972, WED aims to raise global awareness and mobilise humans to take positive environmental action to protect nature and the planet Earth.

Chevron Nigeria Limited, the operator of the joint venture between Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL, disclosed that it conducts its business in a socially and environmentally-sustainable manner in compliance with regulatory requirements, stakeholder expectation, best practices and has made environmental stewardship part of its social investment programs. For close to 60 years, CNL has remained an active agent of sustainable development and strong advocate of partnerships in support of the environment.

Explaining CNL’s commitment to biodiversity, its Chairman/Managing Director, Jeff Ewing, noted that CNL is proud to be part of the solution to the global environmental issues wherever the company operates through its sound environmental management policy that supports environmental stewardship and sustainable development.