From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The leadership tussle of KEFFES Rural Development foundation, the umbrella body of eight host communities of Chevron Nigeria Limited Exploration activities in Southern Ijaw and Brass Local Government areas of Bayelsa State has assumed a new dimension with the suspension of six persons for forming a parallel executive council.

KEFESS is a foundation representing the eight Chevron Nigeria Limited host communities in Bayelsa comprising Koluama 1 & 2, Ezetu 1 & 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni and Sangana located along the Atlantic coastline within Bayelsa State.

Those suspended indefinitely without benefit are Messrs Tibiebi Woinemi Amadein, Kofa Murphy Daniel, Noel Ikonikomo, Christopher Longlife, Mrs Amina James and Ebitare Joseph

The suspended members were said to have fingered in the lingering crisis within the organization, and were accused of wrongful interpretation of the order from the State High Court and attempted to change leadership through the back door.

According to investigations one Mr Tibiebi Woinemi Amadein had filed a suit challenging the chairmanship position of Mr Mathew Selepri at the State High Court, Oporoma division and the court ordered that the Keffes Rural Development Foundation (KRDF) conduct another election and a stay of execution motion was filed before Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Trouble was said to have been started when Amadein as the claimant assumed the position of Chairman of KRDF and allegedly in defiance to the ruling of the court wrote a letter to Chevron Oil limited claiming victory and setting up a parallel executive of the foundation.

However rising from an emergency meeting over the weekend, members of the KRDF frowned at the action of the six members noting that it constituted gross misconduct and impunity which has caused serious disaffection and negative publicity on the body

The emergency meeting, which has in attendance, twenty-six out of the thirty-two members of keffes RDF and presided over by the Chairman, Sele-epri Matthew deliberated on the legal leadership of KEFFES, the implication of the judgement and the action of the suspended members.

At the end of the meeting, the members of the foundation resolved unanimously that the In the statement signed by the secretary of the foundation, Ngozi Amakiri and read by an ex-officio member, Chief Christopher Tudu, the court did not declare Amadein as the winner of the election.

” The leadership of the house frowns at the following members, Zilpah Osaisai, Decca Perekunakuna and Ebi think Williams who ignorantly worked with the claimant and attempted an unlawful change of leadership”.

“That the house unanimously passed a VOTE OF CONFIDENCE on the Sele-Epri led government and assured them of their absolute unflinching support,” it said

