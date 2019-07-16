Ghana-based-Nigerian Godspop singer, Chi-Don (Chidiebere Ijeoma) has unleashed a new single entitled “Chineke Enweghi Size.”

Chi-Don, whose late father was an archbishop and who hails from Ideato South LGA in Imo State, Nigeria, describes his sound as God’s Music Made in the Street (Godspop). Chi-Don says: “I am excited to announce that my latest single, “Chineke Enweghi Size,” is out and banging! My music is meant to affect the man on the street positively. My inspiration comes from above as my lyrics and music are revealed to me in my dreams.”

Chineke Enweghi Size produced by Mix Master Garzy and Chi-Don features singer, Lewis. The video of the song was shot in Dubai. Among others, the singer revealed that he was indisposed for even years before God healed him hence the song. He added that he went into music as a calling to reach out to people on the streets.