By Chinyere Anyanwu

Chi Farms Ltd. and a member of TGI Group, recently announced that, in keeping with its vision to continue to expand food production in Nigeria, it has doubled its meat processing operations.

Dr. Tunji Olaitan, Managing Director, Chi Farms, said: “The doubling of our operations is aimed at meeting the growing demand for our safe, healthy and affordable foods available to all categories of our esteemed customers. We want to make our products available to capture and build a healthy population that will continually drive our business through their patronage. We want to encourage the consumption of healthy foods, with a focus to reduce the risk of increased health-related issues traced to the ingestion of unwholesome and unsafe foods.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Martin Middernacht, Executive Director, Chi Farms, commented on customers demand and Chi Farms’ focus on quality. He said, “doubling our production is a needed move to address and meet customers’ demands. This shows a good index of our scalability and sustainability, achieved as a result of our uncompromised brand image in meeting and satisfying our customers’ needs. Our foremost priority is the quality and safety of each product.”

Head of Chicken Processing, Chi Farms, Esther Iyanda, commented on management’s commitment. “This is an enviable achievement for Chi Farms in the industry. We have been able to increase our output through the management’s resolute commitment and support.”