The first step on the journey of wellness is a balance in our diet which is achievable by evaluating and taking advantage of readily available and affordable nutrient fillers. To this end, experts have recommended the regular consumption of fruit juice as a key ingredient to providing important nutrients for overall health and wellness.

This served as the backdrop of discussion for this year’s Chivita World Juice Day which was celebrated recently with the theme “Supporting Everyday Wellness”. This year’s edition which is the fourth in the series brought the benefits of fruit juice consumption to the centre stage of national discourse by highlighting its importance in complementing and enhancing a wholesome lifestyle.

Speaking in an interview to mark the day, Dr Olusola Malomo, an Assistant Chief Dietitian/Nutritionist with the Lagos State Health Service Commission, stated that as humans we all desire a healthy life, and as such, rely heavily on the nutrients, vitamins and minerals derived from our daily food consumption to stay healthy. Malomo noted that regardless of your motive for food consumption, be it for pleasure or remedy, one of the best measures to building and sustaining a healthy lifestyle is to regularly consume antioxidant-rich beverages such as 100 per cent fruit juice.

“100 per cent fruit juice has same nutritional value with natural fruits and is a valuable source of nutrients that are bioactive & can support the immune system by fighting free radicals and also reduce fatigue.”

It can also help lower inflammation and has a beneficial effect against cardiovascular diseases,” he added.

CHI Limited Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, noted that there is a need for more Nigerians to embrace fruit juice consumption as daily intake of fruit juices fortifies the immune system and keeps the body hydrated.

“Fruit juices are impactful for people of all ages because the nutritional benefits apply to everyone. At this year’s edition of Chivita World Juice Day, we are underlining the health benefits of fruit juice consumption as a necessity for everyday wellness. Including a glass of fruit juice as part of your daily diet can help you unlock a healthier and more fruitful life,” she stated.

Commemorated on October 17th annually, the Chivita World Juice Day is a public interest initiative undertaken by CHI Limited, makers of the Chivita brand of fruit juices, to deepen conversations on the consumption of fruit juices, and thus enabling healthy living and happier lives for all Nigerians.