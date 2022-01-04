With every end, comes a new beginning; and every new beginning deserves a great start. We look back at the past year with the warmest of memories, while looking ahead for even greater opportunities; and in this way, CHI Limited, Nigeria’s leading fruit juice, value added dairy and snacks manufacturer, urges Nigerians to start 2022 the Right Way.

2021 was quite a spectacular year, despite the uncertainties the COVID-19 pandemic brought; in the wake of the new year, consumers have been given a fresh opportunity to set the right foundation for the kind of year that they desire. Starting right involves goal setting and planning. Goals such as, taking the right amount of fruits and vegetables, staying fit and healthy with a workout routine, ensure spending is within budget, always have something for the rainy day, etc. The best time to begin with this is now.

One key goal that needs to remain at the centre is a focus on our health and wellbeing. CHI Limited, therefore, charges Nigerians to prioritise their health and wellness by taking more pro-active steps in what they consume, adding that individuals owe it to themselves to live a healthy lifestyle. The company urges Nigerians to take charge of their health by consuming the right amount of fruits and vegetables every day, maintain good hygiene and also take advantage of its refreshing and nourishing Chivita and Hollandia brands which have essential nutrients that help the body strengthen its immunity.

As we look forward to a healthy and prosperous 2022, the company restates its commitment to being a part of the journey of success in the lives of consumers by enabling healthy living and happier lives for all Nigerians.