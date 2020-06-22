CHI Limited has shown continuous support toward efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as it donated cartons of nourishing Hollandia Evaporated Milk to several non-governmental organizations, frontline medical workers and members of the most vulnerable population affected by the pandemic in different communities.

The donation of Hollandia Evaporated Milk would help ease the challenges of vulnerable communities currently experiencing inadequate nutrition, and support health workers by providing healthy dairy nourishment to boost their immunity and wellness as they remain in the frontline fighting to save the lives of people infected with the coronavirus disease.

Beneficiaries of the latest gesture by CHI Limited include Nigerian Red Cross Society (Lagos Branch), Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (Lagos Chapter), Heritage Homes and Orphanage as well as Old Peoples’ Home (Lagos State Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Development).

Recently, Chi Limited donated 15,000 cartons of Hollandia Evap Milk to the COVID-19 Presidential Taskforce and to several Isolation & Treatment Centers across the federation.