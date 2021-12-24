The season of festivities is here, and the aura of fervour is seen in its celebrations. To ring in the festive season, CHI Limited has launched its Christmas campaign in addition to the unveiling of its special edition of Christmas packs to connect with consumers and deepen affinity for its brands.

The special edition Christmas design is currently out on the Hollandia Yoghurt Strawberry, Hollandia Yoghurt Plain Sweetened, Chi Exotic Multifruita, Chi Exotic Pineapple Coconut, and Happy Hour Orange Safari, all in 1 Litre packs. They can be enjoyed by families and friends, and are also ideal for sharing in hampers and as gifts during the festive season.

The CHI Limited Christmas campaign, currently on Television, Radio, Out-of-Home displays, and Digital platforms, will brighten the mood of the season and reinforce its brands as the healthy and preferred choice for nourishment, moments of relaxation, indulgence, and merriment this festive season.

As part of the Christmas campaign, a social media promo tagged “A CHI-eerful Christmas” to reward loyal consumers with Christmas hampers is also currently going on via its social media handles on Facebook and Instagram. To stand a chance to win prizes, participants are required to follow the social media handles and share a one-minute video stating 12 reasons why they are “CHI-eerful” this season. The promo runs till the 13th of December.