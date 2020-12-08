In recognition of its commitment to adopting best practices toward the safety and wellbeing of workers in the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic, CHI Limited has been honoured with a Merit Award at the recently held 2020 African Safety Award for Excellence.

The African Safety Awards for Excellence (AfriSAFE) is a leading global brand which recognizes and celebrates excellence in Health, Safety, and Wellbeing on the continent of Africa. It also celebrates innovative ideas and the effort of organizations and individuals in keeping our workplace and community safe. Each year, AfriSAFE shines the spotlight on organizations that make health and safety a priority in the workplace.

According to the organizers of the award, the 2020 AfriSAFE Merit Award recognized employers who have implemented novel ideas and strategies in their respective workplaces to ensure the prevention, management, and containment of COVID-19. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted some critical challenges in our system today and stimulated a new health & safety focus towards addressing them. Companies like CHI Limited have shown commendable leadership toward the safety and wellbeing of its workforce in the course of the year,” they stated.

Commenting on the recognition, CHI Limited Managing Director, Mr. Deepanjan Roy stated that the company keeps safety at the forefront of all its activities, as health and workplace safety is key to maintaining a healthy, happy, and productive workforce.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us to take bold steps and to execute actions to drive the adherence of healthy, safe, and good manufacturing initiatives in the workplace. We would continue to ensure the strong safety culture with best manufacturing practices that has earned us this award,” he noted.

The award is a well-deserved reward for the company’s continued passion for excellence, and commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its workforce especially during the COVID-19 pandemic which brought unique challenges to workplace safety.