For the first time ever, Nigerians can now enjoy their favourite Chivita fruit juices in cans as Chi Limited, Nigeria’s foremost Fruit Juice Company, has introduced Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea in new hip, trendy and convenient cans. The launch once again demonstrates the company’s continuous quest for innovation that meets the dynamic needs of Nigerian consumers.

Still with the same unique and great taste of Chi Exotic and the rejuvenating power of Chivita Ice Tea, this is another first from Chivita, as it is the first time a mainstream juice brand is available in cans.

The new Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea 330ml Cans exude confidence and style, and appeal to the youthful consumer segment by providing satisfaction and refreshment on the go in line with changing lifestyle trends.

The Chivita Cans are a perfect choice for on-the-go and in-home consumption, and will become a popular choice for upwardly mobile consumers who desire an aspirational, sleek and elegant image. The Cans also enable increased availability of the Chivita Brand, which is the market leader in Nigeria’s fruit juice and still drinks category.

The introduction of the new Chivita 330ml cans is expected to disrupt the packaged fruit juice category. By expanding presence to more sales channels and outlets, this new launch will be a key lever for growth of the Chivita brand in the coming years.

An innovative communication campaign tagged “Chivita New Cool Cans’’ which will employ emojis that express the unique Nigerian diversity from a cool, and trendy perspective will be deployed across various platforms like TV, Radio, Out of Home, Digital and Print to generate awareness among consumers.

According to its Managing Director, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, the new Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea 330ml Cans are an innovative approach to address the trendy needs of upwardly mobile consumers.

“We decided to introduce Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea 330ml cans in order to appeal to a youthful segment of the population, whose lifestyle needs keep evolving.