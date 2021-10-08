Chi Limted has announced plans to celebrate the third annual Chivita World Juice Day. The company said in recent times, health and well-being have emerged as a key focus for consumers, and more importantly in the COVID-19 era where emphasis has shifted to adjusting to the new normal.

This,it said, has meant adapting and taking control by embracing proactive health and wellness routines.

According to the company, this year’s edition which is the third in the series will hold on October 17th 2021, with a conference which will highlight the increasing need for consumers to take practical steps to be in control of their well-being.

‘‘This year, the theme for Chivita World Juice Day is “Fruit Juice: Powering My Health My Way.

Consumers are encouraged to step forward and be involved in taking steps in lifestyle modifications, self-awareness and choosing to consume food and drinks that enhance daily nutrition by actively including fruit juices to boost their health & well-being, but most importantly, achieving this on their own terms’’.

The conference according to the company will be a hybrid of Physical and Virtual event of presentations and panelist discussions with respected nutritionists and health experts sharing insights on the benefits of including fruit juices in theirdaily health routine. It will also feature engaging sessions with tips, ideas and new exciting recipes of smoothies, mocktails, mixes, and blends with Chivita brands through videos, thereby making these contents sharable.

