Nigeria’s leading dairy brand, Hollandia, at the weekend held its much anticipated second edition of the Hollandia Dairy Day celebration in Lagos. The annual event has become a major platform and reference showcase for the promotion of national discourse around dairy consumption and its health benefits to consumers of all ages.

This year’s event was graced by participants across health, nutrition experts and a renowned food blogger sharing insights on the benefits of dairy consumption as well as exciting dairy recipes.

This year’s event theme, “Dairy Nourishment to Support Healthy Living”, expanded on last year’s focus by emphasizing the health benefits of dairy products and the importance of including them in daily meals.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In his welcome speech, the Managing Director of CHI Limited, Mr. Eelco Weber, stated that for the second year in a row, Hollandia is at the forefront of driving national conversations to highlight the health benefits of dairy consumption in our everyday meals.

“This year’s theme “Dairy Nourishment to Support Healthy Living” presents a unique opportunity to challenge stereotypes, reshape our understanding, and prioritize positive attitudes around dairy consumption,” he said.