Chi Limited has been named the 2019 Food and Beverage Company of the Year at the recently held at Independent Newspaper Pacesetters Awards. The recognition is in honour of the company’s relentless drive for innovative products and offerings, which have played a vital role in deepening competition in the juice, dairy & snack segments of the Nigerian market.

The Independent Newspaper Pacesetters Awards is held yearly to celebrate remarkable individuals, as well as corporate organizations with impeccable profile, who have distinguished themselves and made great impact on nation building.

According to the organisers of the Independent Newspapers Pacesetters Awards, Chi Limited has not only deepened competition in the juice, dairy and snack segments, but its quality offerings are now products of first choice for most consumers in Nigeria.

“Chi Limited has made conscious efforts to maintain its leadership role in the Juice, Dairy and Snack categories of the Nigerian market. Its innovative products, packaging, deliberate consumer targeting with healthy product variants and an efficient product distribution that ensures product availability to consumers across Nigeria are commendable. It is for these reasons that we have bestowed on the organisation the richly deserved 2019 Food and Beverage Company of the Year Award,” they stated.

Responding on behalf of the company, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, Managing Director of Chi Limited, thanked the Independent Newspaper Pacesetters Awards for the recognition, stressing the company’s commitment to continually catering to the Nigerian consumer’s need for health, nutrition and refreshment with the best quality juice, value added dairy products, and snacks.

“We have received this recognition as the 2019 Food and Beverage Company of the Year by consistently delivering healthy beverages with superior value. The award validates our commitments to superior quality, good nutrition and health standards that exceeds consumer expectation,” he said.