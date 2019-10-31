Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc has renewed its Group Personal Accident Insurance cover worth N24 million for insurance journalists in the country.

According to the company, this was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, to ensure that journalists who are mostly exposed to danger and hazard in the discharge of their civic duties are adequately protected.

CHI disclosed that the Group Personal Accident Insurance covers death, permanent disability and medical expenses.

The policy has been running for more than five years now, precisely since 2012, and is renewed annually by the company at each expiratory period on behalf of the concerned journalists.

The cover, which was recently renewed by the insurer in October, 2019 is due to expire in September, 2020. The company has promised to continue to renew the coverage for the journalists every year.

Speaking on the scheme, the Managing Director of CHI, Eddie Efekoha, said journalism profession both within and outside the country is exposed to different kinds of risks, and such calls for the need for insurance to mitigate the risks in the event of this nature.

Efekoha said that in the case of the death of any of the concerned journalists, the family of the deceased is entitled to N1 million death benefits, while the same claim of N1 million applies to a journalist who suffers permanent disability in the discharge of his duties.

He added that the insurance scheme, as well, covers for medical expenses to the tune of N200, 000 per journalist in the case of an accident.

He recalled that in 2013, Mrs. Bimbo Oyetunde, a staff of Radio Nigeria received medical bill compensation from CHI. She was involved in a ghastly motor accident alongside others members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on their return from Abuja after an official assignment where three people died.