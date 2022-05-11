Preparations are in top gear to hold this year’s Hollandia Dairy Day celebration. The event, which is the second edition, would take place on Wednesday, next week, in Lagos. It will bring together relevant stakeholders towards driving national discourse on the unrivalled health and nutritional benefits of dairy consumption to people of all ages.

Retaining the same theme as last year’s edition, “Dairy Nourishment to Support Healthy Living,” this year’s Hollandia Dairy Day celebrations will further highlight the role dairy consumption plays in our everyday nourishment. It will also address misconceptions regarding dairy consumption, while presenting innovative ways to incorporate dairy into the diet of all age groups for health benefits.

This year’s event will be marked by activities to stimulate the minds of consumers and enlighten them on the need to prioritize dairy consumption. It will also feature discussions that will provide insight on the benefits of dairy consumption. The 2022 Hollandia Dairy Day would raise consciousness that would enable stakeholders as well as policy makers address some of the challenges that pertain to the Nigerian dairy sector. It would also examine the role of dairy in addressing the scourge of malnutrition.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

CHI Limited Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, said that this year’s Hollandia Dairy Day celebration is another opportunity to showcase the health benefits of dairy consumption to people of all ages.