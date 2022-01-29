From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The families of the 24 women and men abducted by Boko Haram at a Chibok community last week have been gripped by uncertainty over the victims’ safety and return, Saturday Sun learnt at the weekend.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Musa Chibok, one of the victims’ relations told Saturday Sun that last Friday’s attack on Kawtakare, a remote community three kilometres to Chibok town in the southern part of Borno, by Boko Haram last week and kidnap of 24 persons have heightened fears among families of victims who said they were not certain about the safe return of their beloved ones. They noted that some of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped in 2014 had yet to return home nearly nine years after their abduction “Our people are sad and uncertain if their family members will return. They are talking about Chibok girls that are yet to return since 14th April, 2014,” he said Boko Haram invaded Kawtakare last week, kidnapped 22 women and two men. Three people were also killed by the insurgents, according to the Chairman of Chibok Local Government, Umar I Rahim.