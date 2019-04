Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram has attacked a community near Chibok in the southern part of Borno State.

The attack on remote Korogulum village came on Sunday at about 7:30 pm as parents and relations of Chibok schoolgirls marked the five years anniversary of the abduction of their daughters by Boko Haram on April 14, 2014.

“The insurgents came, carted away foodstuffs and livestock and then, burnt down many houses,” a source at Chibok told our correspondent.