From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ndume, has called for probe of funds raised for the Federal Government Save Schools Initiative, especially the N500 million for the reconstruction of a Chibok school.

Ndume made the demand in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, in Chibok Secondary School where over 200 female students were kidnapped seven years ago.

The senator said it was important government probe the use or whereabouts of the money raised for the Save Schools Initiative in May 2014, though one of the schools, Chibok Secondary School, has been rebuilt by Borno government.

“I presented a motion to the Senate but later discovered similar motion was before the House of Representatives and a committee has been set up to investigate the Save Schools Initiative. I support the move to investigate what happened to the money,” he said.

He asked the Federal Government’s anti-corruption agencies to investigate the contractor paid to rebuild the Chibok school but left the site shortly after commencement of works

He commended Governor Babagana Zulum for his determination and courage to reconstruct the Chibok school four years after it was abandoned by the contractor.

A $10 million (about N4.2 billion) fund for Save Schools Initiative was launched by the Federal Government in Abuja in May 2014 to support 500 schools in the northern states. Contract for the rebuilding of Government Secondary School, Chibok burnt by Boko Haram during the abduction of 276 girls on April 14, 2014 was awarded later.

Former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and UN Special Envoy for Global Education, ex-British PM, Gordon Brown, had visited Chibok to launch the school’s reconstruction.