The traditional marriage of Chibuike and Ebele, postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, October 31. The families of Chief (Sir) Sam Ihionu and Chief (Sir) Nnamdi Okwuonu said the event will hold at Okwuonu’s house, Nkwelle, Uke, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.