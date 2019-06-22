Rainy days are here again and it can sneak up on one when she is least prepared for it, especially when one has already picked out the perfect non-rain-friendly outfit. So, one has to begin to find any outfit that would sustain the season. If you want to look chic and stay dry during a downpour, here’s some simple rules you need to follow:

Pick dark colours

Because it is rainy season, the puddle will be stepped in, no matter how hard you try to avoid it, and the inevitable drop or two of muddy water will make its way on to your clothes and shoes. Dark colours tend to hide spots and stains better than light colours, and they’re less transparent when they get wet.

Try synthetic fabrics

When it comes to gearing up for the rain, keep your cotton, silk, linen, and wool inside unless they are layered safely under sweaters or a jacket. If you love leggings, try switching from a cotton pair to pair made from Lycra or nylon. Your active wear leggings are perfect in inclement weather. They dry fast, opaque, comfortable. Try them under a dress instead of tights. If you usually wear wool trousers, try ponte or a blend of polyester and rayon instead. These materials tend to be lightweight, so they won’t weigh you down if they get damp.

Wear slim fit or cropped pants

While more coverage tends to be better, this rule doesn’t necessarily apply to pants or trousers. Long, flowing pants or flare jeans that brush the ground are more likely to collect mud and rainwater. Keep pants short and cropped. These types of pants also look the best with ankle boots, so definitely, no knee-length rain boots here.

Choose skirts and dresses

If it’s a light rain in the springtime, you can definitely wear your dresses and skirts, but choose dark colours and sturdier fabrics. Cotton sundresses are best saved for warm summer days. If you want to cover your legs, just pair with fast-drying leggings instead of tights. Skirt and dresses look equally cute with tall boots and ankle boots, so if you already have a pair of tall wellies, this is the time to rock them.

Get a hold-all handbag

With rain, comes gear. Even for the most minimalist among us, you’ll need a bag big enough to carry your daily essentials. Great options include a water-repellant satchel, a roomy tote, or a sturdy backpack. One of the most important considerations when choosing a bag is how well it protects your belongings from the rain, especially your laptop and headphones.

Don’t forget the extras

Your hair is one of the trickiest things to deal with. Just keep a cheap, plastic poncho in your bag. You never know when you might get caught in the rain and you always want to be prepared. They fold up to the size of a wallet.

Accessories

Accessories are no less than a wardrobe staple, be it any season. The same goes with monsoon. Keep it light and minimal on all possible occasions unless you are the bridesmaids. Voylla.com is where you can check out some fun stuff.