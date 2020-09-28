Nigerian-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( NBCCI) has elected Dr. Chika Alex Okafor, Group Executive Chairman, Chicason Group, as its president at the just concluded Annual General Meeting which took place recently in Lagos.

According to the chamber’s Executive Secretary, Raymond Dibie, “We especially thank the newly elected President, Chief (Dr) Alex Chika Okafor, for his contribution and support to the success of the event”.

He also thanked all esteemed members for their contribution and participation at the Annual General Meeting. The NBCCI scribe eulogised the out-gone Board members for their immense contributions towards the growth of the Chamber and the Nigerian economy during their tenure.